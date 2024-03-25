Philadelphia Cup sailing regatta set to return to Penn’s Landing on Memorial Day weekend

The Philadelphia Cup, a sailing regatta, will return to the Delaware River this Memorial Day weekend. The event, which has been on hiatus since 2016, will be held at Penn’s Landing on May 25.

The regatta is hosted by the Liberty Sailing Club, a local nonprofit organization that owns a fleet of boats and is open to sailors of all experience levels.

The races will take place between the Ben Franklin Bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard station. The names of each class champion will be engraved on the Philadelphia Cup, which is permanently displayed at the Independence Seaport Museum.

Previous iterations of the regatta, held between 2011 and 2016, have attracted more than 100 sailors.

