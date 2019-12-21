Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has announced his retirement, the team announced on Saturday.
“When I re-signed with the Eagles back in July, I knew it was going to be my last season,” Sproles wrote in a letter to fans. “Now my body is telling me it’s time to step away from the game.”
Sproles, 36, landed on Injured Reserve for a third consecutive season. He has been nursing a torn right hip flexor, after suffering a partial tear of the muscle during a game against the New York Jets on October 6.
The announcement brings an end to the three-time Pro Bowl player’s 15-year career.
“It’s hard to put in words the emotion I will feel when I walk out of the tunnel one last time for a regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field," said Sproles. "One last time with my teammates and coaches, and one last time in front of the fans. Trust me, I believe in this group and I know that we still have a nice run left in us this year. We’ve done it before and we can do it again.”
Before signing with the Eagles, the 5-foot-6 Sproles played six seasons with the San Diego Chargers and three with the New Orleans Saints. The Chargers selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 draft out of Kansas State. He is No. 5 on the NFL’s list for all-purpose yards (19,696). He had no touchdowns in six games this season.