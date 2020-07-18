Bart Braun, a baseball lifer who spent the last eight years of a career that spanned six-decades as Phillies front-office official, died Friday night at his home in Vallejo, Calif. He was 64.
Mr. Braun joined the Phillies in 2012 as a special assistant to the general manager. He spent 44 years in baseball including seven seasons as a minor-league player before becoming a scout.
“Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years,” said Phillies general manager Matt Klentak. “But what many of us will miss most is Bart’s energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. On behalf of all of Bart’s friends and colleagues at the Phillies, I extend our deepest condolences to Patty and Bart Jr.”
The Phillies, in a statement, described Mr. Braun as “one-of-a-kind” who combined his passion for baseball with a vibrant personality that made him “one of the scouting community’s most beloved and respected individuals.”
Before joining the Phillies, Mr. Braun spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, joining the expansion team in 1995 as a special assistant to the general manager. He worked in Tampa with Chuck Lamar and Scott Proefrock, both of whom would later come to the Phillies. Mr. Braun, who grew up near San Francisco, began his scouting career in 1983 with the Tigers before moving a year later to the Pirates. He was Atlanta’s national scouting supervisor from 1991 to 1995.
Oakland selected Mr. Braun, a righthanded pitcher, in the third round of the 1976 draft. He pitched for four organizations - Oakland, Cleveland, Toronto, and the California Angels - before retiring in 1982 after reaching triple A for the second time.