“I think we could, but it’s a performance thing,” Kapler said. “And I don’t think it’s based on just [one game]. Say Corey goes out tonight and hits two homers, it doesn’t mean that we should have him in the leadoff spot. I will say this: It’s nice to know that he’s coming up. Relative to some of our other options, I really like the idea that we’re sitting in the seventh or the eighth inning and that spot is coming up and we might not get to the bottom of the lineup. It’s nice to have him come up one more time in the game if we can do that.”