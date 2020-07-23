“I tell everyone that they got that part wrong. So if they want to get the question right: ‘How does it feel coming after Jeter?’ Because he didn’t go to second base or third base. Replacing changes the whole thing. Instead of just saying ‘after a successful career,’ people kept saying replacing. It’s not replacing. He didn’t go to the bench. He retired after playing 20 years in the Bronx and as an icon in New York.”