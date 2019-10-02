Principal owner John Middleton was on the road with the team during its final road trip, but did that provide enough information for him to make a decision? Klentak is standing behind Kapler, whom he hired before the 2018 season and staunchly defended all year. Middleton is likely seeking as much input as possible, including from players like Bryce Harper, who said he would be open to a conversation about the manager. Kapler still believes he is the best man for the job, but he’s still waiting to hear if he is the job is his.