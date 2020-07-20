Jean Segura left Monday night’s game after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and his early exit places uncertainty on the Phillies lineup just five days before the season opener.
Segura was pulled in the second inning after being hit by a 91-mph fastball from Yankees right-hander Deivi Garcia, who was erratic and pulled after plunking Segura. Earlier in the inning, Garcia nearly hit Nick Williams and threw a pickoff throw into the back of Roman Quinn at first base.
Segura is slated to start at third base Friday night in the opener against Miami at Citizens Bank Park. If he’s injured, Segura could be replaced by infielders Neil Walker, Phil Gosselin, or Josh Harrison.
Or perhaps it would force the Phillies to start the season with Alec Bohm in the majors instead of stashing him for the first week of the season at their alternative training site in Allentown in order to avoid giving their top position player prospect a year of service time.