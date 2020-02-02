Forsythe, 33, batted .227 last season with a .678 OPS over 367 plate appearances with Texas after signing a minor-league deal and making the team’s Opening Day roster. He played all four infield positions last season and has some experience as a corner outfielder. Forsythe had a breakout year in 2015 for Tampa Bay, hitting .281 with a .804 OPS. But he has hit .240 with a .693 OPS in the four seasons since as he moved to the Dodgers, Twins, and Rangers.