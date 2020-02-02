Logan Forsythe, a nine-year veteran who can play nearly every position, is the latest entrant to the competition for the final two spots on the Phillies bench.
The Phillies, as first reported by MassLive.com, signed Forsythe to a minor-league deal on Sunday. The pact includes an invitation to major-league camp, where he will join a cast of veterans in Clearwater, Fla. on similar deals vying for a spot on the roster.
Forsythe, 33, batted .227 last season with a .678 OPS over 367 plate appearances with Texas after signing a minor-league deal and making the team’s Opening Day roster. He played all four infield positions last season and has some experience as a corner outfielder. Forsythe had a breakout year in 2015 for Tampa Bay, hitting .281 with a .804 OPS. But he has hit .240 with a .693 OPS in the four seasons since as he moved to the Dodgers, Twins, and Rangers.
His versatility will give him a chance in Clearwater as the Phillies will try to maximize their bench, which increased this season to five players after major-league rosters were expanded to 26 players.
Outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn along with backup catcher Andrew Knapp appear to have jobs secure as the team prepares for spring training. If so, Forsythe will compete for one of the final two jobs with infielders Josh Harrison, Neil Walker, Ronald Torreyes, Phil Gosselin, and outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur.
Harrison is a two-time All Star and Walker has played 11 seasons and crushes the ball at Citizens Bank Park. Gosselin was the Phillies best pinch-hitter last season, Torreyes played for Joe Girardi with the Yankees, and Szczur was excellent last season at triple A. Forsythe will have some competition when he arrives in Clearwater.