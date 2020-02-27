“I just took a break, you know,” Pivetta said. “It was really nice just to get a break, get away from it. Obviously we all weren’t happy with the way that things ended last year. We’re professional athletes and we really care about what we do. We want to win. So just getting that break, relaxing, thinking about it, analyzing it, taking that body of work of what happened last year, deal with your failures and moving that forward to this year to work on those failures, I think that’s the biggest thing.”