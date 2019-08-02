"It's interesting. It's not that you find humor in it, but you definitely find ways to cope with it," Dominguez said. "For me, one way is to be very open with your teammates about your injury and maybe ask about how to prevent it or how to take better care of your body, your arm. But if you actually sit down and think about it, it's part of the game. There's certain things that you can not control. The only thing you can control is that, when you're healthy, you get all your work done and you get on the mound and you try to perform as well as you can."