Vince Velasquez spent the first four seasons with the Phillies as a power pitcher, pumping fastball after fastball. He had velocity, but opposing hitters caught on. He shuffled last season between the rotation and bullpen and posted an ERA higher than 4.85 for the third straight season.
If Velasquez wanted to continue as a starting pitcher, he needed to make adjustments. And three months without baseball provided a chance to reflect.
“The whole quarantine made me realize and look back how to get guys out with one pitch,” Velasquez said Monday after pitching five strong innings in a 2-2 exhibition tie against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. “A lot of guys were gearing up on my fastball, and me being a power pitcher, I need to learn how to locate something away from righties and in on lefties.”
He asked Dave Lundquist, the assistant pitching coach, how he threw his cutter during his 12 seasons as pro pitcher. Lundquist shared his grip, Velasquez picked his brain, and then tried out the pitch during his bullpen sessions in Clearwater, Fla.
The pitch felt more comfortable than his slider and it made his fastball even better. So Velasquez reported to summer camp with a fresh outlook and a new pitch.
Velasquez unveiled the cutter -- his quarantine pitch -- on Monday night and struck out six batters, walked one, and allowed one run on four hits. He used 25 pitches to get through the first inning but threw just 48 for the next four. Velasquez was effective and he wasn’t just throwing high heat.
He sprinkled in the cutter, moved his fastball up and down in the zone, flashed a developed change-up, and used two nice first-inning curveballs to strike out Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
It was a promising night for Velasquez and enough to keep him in the lead for the final place in the starting rotation.
“But that really hasn’t been in my mind,” Velasquez said. “My whole mindset has been just trying to focus around how to pitch, how to get guys out, and utilize my secondary pitches for strikes and changing things up. I think if you manage to do those things like I did today, it’s going to tell itself.”
J.T. Realmuto drove in a run with a double in the first inning and Roman Quinn singled in a run in the second.
Jean Segura left the game after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but the Phillies are confident that he will be OK.
Ramon Rosso pitched an impressive inning of relief, Josh Harrison made a nice play in the field to help his chances as a utility player, and Phil Gosselin had another hit to keep his chances alive for making the roster.
The Phillies have some decisions left. And one of those decisions is what to do with Velasquez. The Phillies have yet to commit to keeping Velasquez in the rotation, but he is expected to start one of the first three games against Miami. Zack Wheeler is expected to leave the team this weekend because his wife is due with the couple’s first baby. If so, Velasquez will start Saturday.
“That’s their decision to make,” Velasquez said. “I mean, I’m the one that’s going out there, just trying to pitch and get outs and try to help the team win. I mean, this is a short season. So I’m trying to get ready as soon as possible.
“You practice like you play and I’m just one of those guys where I know if I need to get something done, I’m going to get it done. So the fact that I am capable of going out there and performing like I did, if I continue that day in day out, it’s going to answer itself.”
Velasquez completed five scoreless innings Monday night, but the Phillies wanted him to raise his pitch count. So they asked for the exhibition inning to be extended by one batter. The next batter -- Judge -- homered to right field on a high fastball. Velasquez’s night was finished, ending with a blast, but still offering promise.
“I didn’t know there were four outs in baseball,” he said.