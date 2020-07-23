Maybe somewhere in this city is a kid like Malik Townes was eight years ago. Maybe somebody just shot his father, and maybe a world that allows that to happen is one that does not feel real at all. Maybe he’s thinking about that world: about the weeds that are growing from where the sidewalk should be, about the vacant storefronts that are standing where the businesses should be. And maybe in this moment he will start to feel like the critical mind he’s been blessed with is actually a curse. The more he thinks about the way things are, the angrier he becomes. The more he thinks about why they are that way, the more helpless he feels.