Look, it’s not his fault. But he and Joel Embiid are not a good fit in the starting lineup. In addition to that, the spacing resembled that of the Schuykill Expressway during rush hour when the duo and Ben Simmons were on the floor together. And let’s be real: The Sixers aren’t going to demote Embiid and Simmons to the bench. So this is a perfect role for Horford. He can become the leader of the second unit, where his skills will be put to better use.