Embiid played in just 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games before the NBA shutdown. He missed nine games with a torn radial collateral ligament in his right hand. He was sidelined five more games with a left shoulder sprain. Embiid was out two games because of left knee soreness, two for a suspension, and one each for a right ankle/lip laceration, left hip contusion, and upper respiratory illness.