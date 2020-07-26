The 76ers’ NBA restart scrimmage games are too easy for Ben Simmons.
The point forward had 14 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 1 steal in 26 minutes Sunday as the shorthanded Sixers lost, 102-97, to the Oklahoma City Thunder at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
The team dropped to 1-1 on an afternoon when it was without Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) and Raul Neto (lower back tightness). Another Sixer, Glenn Robinson III, suffered a left hip pointer in the second quarter and did not return in the second half.
Embiid and Neto are listed as day-to-day and will be reevaluated on Monday.
Al Horford played well while starting in place of Embiid. He had 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals in 26 minutes. Nine of his points came in the first quarter on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the three-point line. Horford ended up making 4 of 5 three-pointers.
But Simmons was by far the best all-round player on the floor for the second straight game after missing the final eight games before the league shutdown in March with a pinched nerve in his lower back. The two-time All-Star scored in the post. He also brought the ball up, running the offense on occasion.
Perhaps his biggest highlight came when he dribbled behind his back in transition, drove the lane, and a fired a pass to Shake Milton behind the three-point line. The point guard buried the three to give the Sixers a 79-57 lead with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
On Friday, Simmons, who was moved from point guard to power forward during the restart, finished with 9 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in 22 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies.
That’s when Embiid first experienced discomfort in his right calf. The Sixers said he missed Sunday’s game for precautionary reasons.
Coach Brett Brown was asked if there was a sense that Embiid would miss Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks and Saturday’s seeding games opener against the Indiana Pacers.
“That’s one man’s opinion. I believe we are just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” he responded.
Embiid logged only 12 minutes, 57 seconds — all in the first half — during Friday’s 90-83 win . He finished with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting — including going 2-for-4 on three-pointers. He also had 6 rebounds, 2 turnovers, and graded out in a plus-12.
The All-Star center has dealt with injuries since the Sixers drafted him third overall in 2014.
Embiid played in just 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games before the NBA shutdown. He missed nine games with a torn radial collateral ligament in his right hand. He was sidelined five more games with a left shoulder sprain. Embiid was out two games because of left knee soreness, two for a suspension, and one each for a right ankle/lip laceration, left hip contusion, and upper respiratory illness.
So this has to be a “Here we go again” moment, right?
“Not really,” Brown said. “It’s a second game. I feel that it’s an opportunity, truly, not coach-speak, not political-speak, truly, to play Al [Horford] more, to put him with some different groups.”
“I think if this would have happened three or four games into sort of what we’re calling the ‘regular season,’ there’s always frustration, selfish frustration.”
Brown knows the frequent injuries are frustrating at time for Embiid. However, he said the team is initially trying to be smart by resting him.
Robinson suffered a left hip pointer while colliding with a Thunder player in the second quarter. After landing on his back, Robinson got up and played a couple of minutes before going to the locker room. He was reevaluated at intermission and did not return.
Neto felt discomfort in his lower back during pregame warmups and was held out for precautionary reasons.