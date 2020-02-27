CLEVELAND — 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t make it out of the first quarter.
The three-time All-Star suffered a left shoulder sprain while being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic late in the first quarter Wednesday night. Embiid did not return to the game.
Embiid bumped his shoulder while being fouled by Zizic with 49.2 seconds left in the first quarter. The three-time All-Star went to the foul line and missed both free throws. He appeared to be in pain while running back on defense. The Sixers committed an intentional foul to get him out of the game.
The center walked straight to the locker room to be examined. Embiid returned to the bench with a little over nine minutes left in the second quarter. However, he was summoned back to the locker room moments later.
Embiid had three points and one turnovers in 7 minutes, 37 seconds before leaving the game. He went 1-for-4 from the foul line.