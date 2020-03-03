LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers could get ugly for the 76ers, who will head back to the Staples Center without three of their starters for a game against the Western Conference’s top team.
The Sixers were already without All-Stars Ben Simmons (lower-back pinched nerve) and Joel Embiid (left-shoulder sprain) before Sunday’s loss to the Clippers at the arena. But Josh Richardson (concussion, bruised nose) went out early in the second quarter of the setback.
The Sixers (37-24) had hoped to string together a couple of road wins on the four-game California road trip that began Sunday. Nothing has changed for the squad looking to snap an eight-game road skid.
“Honestly, it’s the same mindset and approach from the last game,” forward Tobias Harris said. “We just want to go out there and pull for one another, fight for each other, and stay together throughout the whole night. It’s the same type of mindset, just heightened a little bit, and everybody’s opportunities and roles enhance. We’ve just got to be ready and focus on that.”
SIXERS (37-24)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.2 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
1 Mike Scott PF 6-7 5.5 ppg. 3.3 rpg.
42 Al Horford C 6-9 11.7 ppg., 6.7 rpg.
22 Matisse Thybulle SG 6-5 4.7 ppg. 1.4 apg.
18 Shake Milton PG 6-5 8.8 ppg. 2.0 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 215-338)
Injuries: Ben Simmons (lower back pinched nerve), Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain) and Josh Richardson (concussion) are out.
Starting lineup based who started for the Sixers in the second half of Sunday’s game.
LAKERS (46-13)
23 LeBron James F 6-8 25.5 ppg. 10.6 apg.
0 Kyle Kuzma F 6-8 12.7 ppg. 4.3 rpg.
7 JaVale McGee C 7-0 6.9 ppg. 5.8 rpg.
14 Danny Green G 6-6 8.5 ppg. 3.4 rpg.
11 Avery Bradley G 6-2 8.4 ppg. 2.3 rpg.
Coach: Frank Vogel (1st season, 46-13; overall, 350-304)
Injuries: Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) are questionable.
Lakers lead, 145-137.
The undermanned Sixers routed the Western Conference-leading Lakers, 108-91, in front of a sellout crowd of 21,109 on Jan. 25 at the Wells Fargo Center. Simmons finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Harris had a team-high 29 points to go with eight rebounds.
Davis finished with a game-high 31 points, and James added 29. On this night, Sixers had a solid performance despite being without injured starters Richardson and Embiid.
Thursday: Sixers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Saturday: Sixers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ABC
March 11: Detroit Pistons at Sixers, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN
March 14: Indiana Pacers at Sixers, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia
March 16: Washington Wizards at Sixers, 7 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia