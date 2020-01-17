Joel Embiid has dropped to third among Eastern Conference players in the third fan returns for the NBA All-Star Voting.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the conference’s leading vote-getter with 4,474,107 votes. Embiid’s Cameroonian countryman and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is second with 2,433,411 votes. Meanwhile, Embiid has 2,398,743.
Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is the conference’s leading vote-getter among guards at 2,066,924. Ben Simmons is eighth with 629,199.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has the most overall votes 4,747,887. He’s taken a 335,268-vote lead over the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.
The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Embiid will most likely be named an All-Star starter for the third consecutive season despite being sidelined with a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
Fans account for 50% of the votes to determine the 10 starters. NBA players and selected media panel will each account for 25% of the vote. Ballots feature two guard and three frontcourt players from each conference.
The team captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his respective conference.
The voting will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 20) at 11:59 p.m. Then the All-Star team captains will participate in an All-Star Draft on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. They’ll choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves regardless of conference affiliation.
James, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard are the top three vote-getters in the Western Conference frontcourt. Doncic and Houston Rocket guard James Harden have the most votes for that conference’s guards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving is the second behind Young in Eastern Conference guard votes. In addition to being the conference’s overall vote-getters, Antetokounmpo, Siakam and Embiid have the frontcourt’s most votes.