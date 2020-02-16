CHICAGO – The perception is the pairing of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid is the basketball version of toxic.
Nothing about the 76ers All-Stars fit. Not their games. Not their personalities. Nothing. There’s NBA’s version of oil and vinegar.
The belief here at the NBA All-Star Weekend is Philly must move one of them this summer. The two space-eaters can’t co-exist on a team with championship aspirations, right?
“I think it’s BS,” Embiid said during Saturday’s media availability for Sunday’s All-Star game at the United Center.
The center was voted an All-Star stater for the third consecutive season. He was the first pick by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Eastern Conference’s top votegetter, for Team Giannis. Meanwhile, Simmons was named an All-Star reserve for the second straight season. The point guard will play for Team LeBron. The squad is named after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the Western Conference’s top votegetter.
Embiid notes that his pairing with Simmons was not a problem that past two seasons. A lot of that had to do with the presence of sharpshooter JJ Redick, who helped to create spacing. Redick, however, signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in July.
“This year, it’s only a problem, because at times our offense has struggled,” Embiid said. “And I think it’s definitely going to be better after the All-Star break. But just look at the last two years what we been able to do and I think it can work. And it’s going to work."
The Sixers’ first game after the All-Star break will be Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. While it’s just one game, the duo actually showed that they have a potential to be a dominant tandem is Tuesday’s 110-103. The Sixers (34-21) changed their starting lineup, demoting power forward Al Horford to the bench.
With Horford, another space-eater of out the lineup, Simmons and Embiid worked well together.
“Ben wasn’t always the point guard," coach Brett Brown said of the game. "When he was, we put him in a lot of deep pick and rolls. When he wasn’t, [Josh Richardson] or Alec [Burks] was and we could pick and pop, duck Joel in and go high-low stuff.”
That resulted in Simmons recording his second consecutive triple-double and sixth of the season. The third-year veteran finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Embiid also finished with 26 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists and a block.
So Simmons was also asked his thoughts about people saying he and Embiid can’t co-exist long term and or win a championship together?
“What are my thoughts people say that?” Simmons said. “I’m like who are these people?”
The third-year veteran noted it will take time for them to co-exist, flawlessly.
“Not everything is supposed to be perfect,” he said. "Not everything works straight away. We are two different people, trying to figure it out. I mean, I love playing with Joel, I think he’s an amazing talent.
“I got nothing but respect for his game, and I know he feels the same way about me.”
However, that’s not to say that duo hasn’t butted heads.
So much so, that their player’s only meeting on Feb. 5 involved teammates telling them they needed to get along and co-exist better, according to sources. There were also reports that the two were jealous of each other. The team realizes its success depends heavily on the pair getting along and being on the same page basketball-wise.
But truth be told, the two many never be the best of the friends, and that’s just fine.
They have distinct personalities and different interests. Simmons is more outgoing. He’s the type of guys that most young men want to be like and most young ladies want to date.
“For a guy like me, I don’t know, the last time I went out was probably two years ago,” Embiid said. “I don’t do anything. I just like to stay home playing video games and be with my girlfriend, my dog, my family.”
But the season has had some frustrating moments for the center. That’s been obvious by his in-game body language and post-game comments
Due to Simmons’ hesitancy to shoot in the perimeter and a lack of sharpshooter, Embiid often drew double-teams this season.
It also didn’t help that the two thrive in different styles of play. Simmons is unstoppable in transition. Meanwhile, Embiid is dominant a slower half-court setting.
But the Sixers and the duo know they have to find a balance. The team also hopes the spacing will be better now with Horford’s demotion and acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors in a trade,
Embiid know he has to help Simmons in order from the them to go down as one of the league’s elite tandems.
He’ll tell you that part of that has to do with continuing to shoot three-pointers for the time being.
“If you understand basketball, and if you are trying to win a game, that’s what I have to do because he’s so good driving to the basket,” Embiid said.
He’s going to keep on shooting three-pointers, because thinks that will help the team win.
“Whenever he’s comfortable, I would like him to do it to shoot the ball,” Embiid said. “But whenever he’s comfortable, that’s when it starts.”
But Embiid is confident his tandem with Simmons will work after the All-Star break regardless of when Simmons starts frequently shooting three-pointers.
Here’s why:
“Because I’m back to being myself,” he said of having fun. “I think it starts with me.”