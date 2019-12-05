WASHINGTON – By now, most of the 76ers are aware of Indiana Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke’s comments about hating them.
And they’re taking the high road.
“I don’t really care, because he’s not my coach," Ben Simmons said after Thursday morning’s shootaround at Georgetown. "He doesn’t coach us so I don’t care.”
But Fox Sports Indiana on Monday aired comments by Burke about the Sixers, who beat the Pacers 119-116 on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid dominated that game with 32 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one block. He made all 15 of his foul shots. The two-time All-Star center also received a Flagrant 1 foul for making contact to Domantas Sabonis’ head while defending on a play.
“I hate that team,” Burke said. “I really wanted to win that game. I think Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores. It would have been a good one to just walk away from.”
One would think things could be interesting when the teams meet again on Dec. 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Embiid, initially, had no comment about Burke’s comments.
Then he said “I don’t care” in reference to coach signaling him out.
Apparently, Embiid’s not alone.
“I don’t care what anybody says about the Sixers,” James Ennis III said. “We know who we are.”
Simmons added: “I feel like guys who are going to talk like that are going to be the ones on the floor. So if he was on the floor, I don’t think he would be doing much [talking] either.”
Furkan Korkmaz kind of looked at the comments as a positive in regards to the Sixers’ dominant play.
“Sometimes you play so hard in games, and the opponents they don’t want to play against us,” he said, “because it’s hard to guard us. It’s also hard to attack us.
“I think that’s why he said that. Everybody has their own idea. But we know what we should do.”
The Sixers headed into Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena winners of four straight and eight of their last nine games.
Told on Burke’s comments on Wednesday, Sixers coach Brett Brown said he would invite the assistant over his house for Christmas and for Christmas dinner.
“Well, he would not be able to have dessert, because I don’t agree with him,” Brown added after learning Burke specific comments about Embiid. “But he could still eat at the house if it was delivered the way you just said. If it was offered as a compliment to bully ball and tough and physical and yes, we have a post-up team … dinner. If he’s hitting Joel, no dessert. That’s how it works.”