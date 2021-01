Keith Pompey dissects the Sixers’ 137-134 overtime victory over the Miami Heat. He points out that they needed Joel Embiid to score 45 points and Danny Green to bury a career-high nine three-pointers to beat a Heat squad playing without nine players, including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Even though the Sixers were undermanned as well, Pompey says this slim victory should concern the Sixers, considering their All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons played.