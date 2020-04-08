Michael Rubin just gave the Philadelphia Police Department a big assist.
The executive chairman of Fanatics, a partner with the 76ers, collaborated with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to donate 5,000 masks to the department.
“We need to be banding together during this time and taking care of one another," Shapiro said. "... We need to ensure front-line workers have what they need to keep our communities safe as well as themselves and their families.”
The masks are among those Fanatics recently made at the company’s factory in Easton out of material usually used for uniforms for Major League Baseball jerseys for the Phillies and New York Yankees. So the police officers’ masks will be Phillies pinstripe masks.
The NBA regular season was suspended March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be halted for at least 30 days.
The new expectation is the NBA might not resume until July, if at all. Silver told TNT on Monday that there won’t be enough information to make a decision until May at the earliest.