In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks how the events on Monday and Tuesday were a horrible look for Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the cochairmen of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers and New Jersey Devils. On Monday, the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will employees making more than $50,000 were informed of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions were to start on April 15 and run through June 30.