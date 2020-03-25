In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks how the events on Monday and Tuesday were a horrible look for Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the cochairmen of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers and New Jersey Devils. On Monday, the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will employees making more than $50,000 were informed of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions were to start on April 15 and run through June 30.
But only after a lot of bad publicity, Harris decided not to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons.
In addition to talking about that, Pompey discusses how Joel Embiid stepped up for COVID-19 relief and was willing to help the Sixers employees.