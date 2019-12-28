MIAMI — Tobias Harris is listed as questionable in the 76ers’ game Saturday night against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.

The Sixers small forward suffered a sore right hip in Friday’s setback to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. He appeared to hurt his hip on a hard fall in the fourth quarter. Harris remained in the game after the incident.

Harris is averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals. The Sixers (23-11) would suffer a major blow without their most consistent player.

Saturday night will mark the third meeting between the Sixers and Heat (23-8). The Sixers took a 113-86 victory over Heat back on Nov. 23 at Wells Fargo Center. That marked former Sixers small forward Jimmy Bulter’s first game against his old team being dealt in a sign-and-trade to the Heat in July.

In the second meeting on Dec. 18, the Heat prevailed 108-104 in Philly. Miami went to a 2-3 zone that exposed the Sixers. The Heat used the zone on 39 possessions. Philly responded by making just 38% of its shots against the zone.