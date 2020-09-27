One has to wonder what Ty Lue is thinking.
Is the Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach paying close attention to reports about the 76ers coaching vacancy he’s a finalist for? If so, is Lue close to withdrawing his name from consideration? Or does he still think there’s a legitimate chance for him the coach a squad he’ll confident to bring out the best in?
Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. One has to wonder if he thinks his meeting could just be a formality and/or insurance in case former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni doesn’t accept the job. D’Antoni is scheduled to interview on Monday, according to sources.
But back on Aug. 25, the day after Brett Brown was fired, Lue was the prime candidate. He and the Sixers had mutual interest. That thought was his recruitment for the job would pick up once the Clippers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
And why not?
Lue welcomes the opportunity to coach Sixers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. He isn’t concerned that Embiid’s close relationship with ownership would have an impact on his authority. Nor is he bothered by Embiid and Simmons being empowered to think they have a hand in the coaching hire.
As a Los Angeles Lakers player, Lue won NBA titles in 2000 and 20001 while playing with Hall of Famers and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who like Simmons and Embiid didn’t see eye-to-eye. As a coach, he won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James, one of the best to play basketball, was the headliner of that squad.
In addition to being the only candidate championship pedigree, he knows a thing or two about dealing with all-time greats.
Yet, as silly as it seems, people are pinpointing his coaching James as a reason not to hire him.
Lue’s solid play-calling has been overlooked due to the luxury of having coached the four-time MVP with an extremely high basketball IQ. Some want you to believe that Lue’s coaching title is just the result of leading a team led by James.
If it’s that easy, how come David Platt was unable to do it as the Cavs coach during the 2015 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State Warriors in six games?
And how come no one second-guessed Steve Kerr’s three NBA titles on Golden State Warrior teams loaded with future Hall of Famers. Instead, the rhetoric is that Kerr got the best out of his players?
People have said the same thing about D’Antoni with James Harden.
Harden was a four-time All-Star, coming off a 29-point-per-game campaign when D’Antoni gave up his Sixers associate head coaching position to coach the Rockets following the 2015-16 season.
The ball-dominant guard went on win the 2018 MVP award and just earned his third consecutive league scoring title.
Yet, no one credited Lue for the way he managed James during their 2017-18 season, their final campaign together.
James' 27.5 scoring average that season was his highest total since averaging 29.7 during the 2009-10 season. The 17-year veteran also averaged a then-career-best 9.1 assists while posting second-best three-point shooting (36.7%) of his career. That campaign also marked the only time James played in all 82 regular-season games.
But again, people will point out that James is one of the all-time greats. That’s not surprising. The most eye-opening thing about this summer’s coaching searches is how Lue and other Black coaches rarely get credit for Xs and Os or getting the best out of players.
While some will argue with that assessment, they can’t argue the longstanding diversity issues in the NBA’s coaching and front-office ranks. There are only five Black head coaches in a league where 81.8 % are Black, according to interbasket.net. Meanwhile, Sixers general manager Elton Brand is just one of seven top Black front-office executives with different degrees of decision-making power.
Those small numbers are reasons why a lot people in the NBA are focused on recent coaching vacancies.
The New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls all had qualified Black candidates, but filled their vacancies with white coaches. In addition to the Sixers, the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets all have vacancies.
The Sixers might receive some criticism by hiring D’Antoni, a white male, over Lue, a Black male during a time when the NBA is promoting Black Lives Matter.
But it’s hard to criticize the Sixers for not hiring a qualified Black coach when in fact Brand, the person publicly in charge of leading the decision is another Black male.
Yet, as first noted Wednesday, this coaching search has been eye-opening for several league sources.
They’ve said it’s hard to tell who’s in charge due to ownership’s earlier-than-expected involvement. Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.
The problem is that Brand is supposed to have a huge input on the hire. The ownership is only supposed to approve or deny Brand’s suggestion.
But sources have said that D’Antoni met with the ownership during the first round of interviews. The Sixers deny that ownership has had any involvement. However, sources have also said that Brand has met with D’Antoni and former candidate Billy Donovan before he withdrew from consideration Monday to accept the Chicago Bulls job.
Now, word is leaking out that Brand is pushing hard for the Sixers to hire D’Antoni and that Embiid gave his blessing.
According to multiple sources, Embiid is happy that he’ll face the basket instead of posting up in D’Antoni’s proposed 5-out system. D’Antoni’s plan is to also move Tobias Harris back to power forward. The Sixers will also make trades if he’s hired, according to reports. The expectation is that he’ll have a say in picking players for his freewheeling style of play.
But what about Lue?
Source have said his progress has been different. So far, his candidacy has consisted of just discussions with Brand, according to sources. The GM did not meet with him like other candidates in the first round of interviews. Nor has he heard from anyone in the ownership group.
One has to wonder what Lue’s thinking, or if he’s even a legitimate candidate.