Zhaire Smith has chosen to no longer wear the No. 8 jersey in order to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant.
The former Lower Merion High and Lakers great was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles. The Lakers retired his jersey numbers, No. 8 and No. 24.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will also stop wearing No. 8.
Ross will switch back to wearing No. 31. He wore that number for eight seasons before switching to No. 8 this season. Dinwiddie will switch to No. 26.
Meanwhile, Smith wore No. 7 on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. He plans to move on to No. 5 afterward.
Tuesday’s game was Smith’s second appearance of the season. His first came Sunday night against the Lakers. However, he suffered a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of that game and did not return.