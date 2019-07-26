The Soul imagine themselves hoisting the Arena Bowl XXXII trophy next month, but they first have to get past the opening leg of that journey.
What they hope will be a three-part journey will begin Sunday when they face the Washington Valor, the defending Arena Football League champions.
Last year’s early playoff loss, against the Baltimore Brigade, provides more ammunition for them to get the job done.
“We’re definitely amped up," Soul coach Clint Dolezel said. "It’s playoffs, and that’s why you play the regular season. It’s to get to the playoffs and have that chance to win it, and we know we will do it if we play well.”
In the four-team playoff bracket, the third-seeded Soul (7-5) will have their chance at redemption at 3:30 p.m. Sunday when they face the second-seeded Valor (also 7-5) at Capital One Arena.
It will be the first game of a home-and-home series. The second game will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center. The winner will be determined based on the aggregate score of the two games and advance to play top seed Albany (10-2) or No. 4 Baltimore (7-5) in ArenaBowl 32, scheduled for Aug. 11.
Roughly two weeks ago, the Soul were arguably the hottest team in the league, riding a four-game winning streak. Their secondary had whipped into shape, and the offense seemed to be cruising, posting its highest point total this season, 54, in two games over that period.
The Soul have since returned to their inconsistent ways, and now the Valor are arguably the hottest team.
Sunday, the Soul will have to deal with dual-threat quarterback Arvell Nelson, the league leader in touchdowns with 73 (54 passing, 19 rushing). Nelson has used his 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame to punish opponents, leading the Arena Football League in rushing yards with 226 (on 75 attempts).
The Soul came within a touchdown in their two previous losses to the Valor, as they struggled to apply pressure on Nelson. But they did sneak in a sack.
“He is a tough man to get down on the ground, and that’s been our focal point this week,” Dolezel said. “We feel like if we do that and take care of the football on the offensive side, we feel like we have a good chance to compete with them.”