Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and ex-Temple coach Fran Dunphy will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame later this year, the organization announced Tuesday.
The two are part of a 15-member class that will be honored at the SugarHouse Event Center on Nov. 7.
McNabb spent more than a decade playing for the Eagles after being drafted by the team in 1999. En route to becoming the team’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards, McNabb led the team to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl, in 2004. In addition to being in the Eagles’ hall of fame, his No. 5 has been retired by the team.
Dunphy coached the Owls through their early exit in the NCAA Tournament in March. It was previously announced that the coaching legend would depart. He leaves the profession as the first coach to ever lead two Big Five programs, having coached at Penn from 1989 through 2006 before leaving for Temple. Dunphy won 10 Ivy League championships at Penn and twice won Atlantic Ten coach-of-the-year honors while at Temple.
Delco native Mike Scioscia, who stepped down last September after managing the Los Angeles Angels for 19 seasons, also will be honored.
“I take Philly with me everywhere,” Scioscia said over the winter. “It’s just a special place. I love it. I love the passion that’s in the whole area, not only for sports but for life. That whole culture of the East Coast is a trip. I take it everywhere. It’s just a gift. I look forward to getting back there.”
Former NBA standout Rasheed Wallace, another inductee, was named the USA Today player of the year in 1992 while attending Simon Gratz High School. He was the fourth overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft after making it to a Final Four at North Carolina. In his 16 NBA seasons, Wallace was named to the All-Star team four times.
Troy Vincent is also part of the 2019 class. Now the NFL’s head of football operations, Vincent played for the Eagles for eight seasons. He was named to five Pro Bowls from 1999 to 2003. And in 2002, he was named the Walter Payton man of the year. He’s an area native who attended Pennsbury High School.
Three individuals will be honored for their legacy of excellence: Jayson Stark, Suzy Kolber and Paul Owens.
In his 45 years with the Phillies, Owens served as manager, general manager and scout — the pinnacle coming in 1980, when the Phillies won the World Series. He was the first non-player to be honored on the team’s wall of fame, in 1988.
Kolber, who attended high school at Upper Dublin, is a longtime sports broadcaster. She joined ESPN in 1993 and played a major role in its sideline coverage for a decade.
And Stark is a former Inquirer writer who attended Lincoln High School. He spent nearly two decades with ESPN before joining The Athletic. He’ll be honored this weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Spink Award, the highest honor a baseball writer can receive.
Other honorees are:
Al Cantello: Track and field
Bill Melchionni: Basketball
Charlene Morett: Field hockey
Clara Schroth-Lomady: Gymnastics
Eric Desjardins: Hockey
Home Run Baker: Baseball
Matthew Saad Muhammad: Boxing