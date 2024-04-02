Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Jameer Nelson among inductees to Philly Sports Hall of Fame

Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Chester’s own Jameer Nelson highlight an impressive list of inductees ahead of the 2024 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame ceremony in November.

The three complete a list of 15 names ranging from professional athletes to coaching greats to sports media personalities. Former WIP-FM (94.1) morning host Angelo Cataldi will be the latest recipient of the Hall’s Legacy of Excellence award.

Former University City High basketball coach and noted activist Lurline Jones will receive a lifetime commitment award. Jones is the winningest female coach in Philadelphia’s Public League and led a 1979 Title IX lawsuit that paved the way for city championships for girls.

In addition to Jones and Nelson, other Philly-area local sports notables made the list, including coaching greats Paul Westhead and Cheryl Reeve, boxing trainer George Benton, and swimmer Brendan Hansen.

The festivities will take place at the Live! Casino on Nov. 7, with the induction ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. More information is available at the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame website.

2024 inductees