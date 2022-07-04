The Birmingham Stallions (11-1 South Division) defeated the Stars (North Division 7-5) 33-30 in the USFL Championship in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Sunday.

In a game that came down to a few final plays, the Stars completed a touchdown with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. The Stars trailed by only three points when the game ended, but simply ran out of time to take over possession.

The Stallions came in as the highest scoring squad in the eight-team league, having a plus-79 point differential in their 11 games this season. The Stars needed more offensive consistency to keep up with Birmingham.

Backup quarterback Case Cookus, who took over last month for injured starter Bryan Scott, led the Stars in the USFL’s inaugural playoffs. He threw for 222 yards and completed three touchdowns against the Stallions. The former Northern Arizona quarterback was carted off in the fourth quarter after a hit from behind. Former Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello took over under center.

Prior to Sunday night, the Stars upset the New Jersey Generals (9-1 North Division) 19-14 off an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Maurice Alexander Jr., landing them a chance for a USFL Championship in the teams second iteration.

The Stars made back-to-back appearances in the league’s first two Championship games, winning in 1984 and then after they relocated to Baltimore, winning again in 1985 (that iteration of the league lasted from 1983 through 1985.)

Heading into half time, the Stallions led 20-9. Birmingham quarterback Ja’Mar Smith, a graduate of Louisiana Tech, completed two touchdown passes, advancing on the Stars’ defenses flaws, such as miscommunication on coverage, which left Stallions receivers in open space.

» READ MORE: The USFL will be back for another season. Here’s how it will look to improve and grow in Year 2

Second half woes

The Stars changed the game’s momentum in the second half.

Defensive miscues, including a facemask and false start, put Birmingham first and goal at the end of the second quarter. The Stallions had a 11-point lead after settling for a field goal to end the half.

» READ MORE: The USFL playoff-bound Philadelphia Stars have a local flavor — even if they’ve never played in Philly

After getting into Birmingham territory, Cookus completed a touchdown pass on a third-and-4 to receiver Jordan Suell, who finished with two touchdown passes, with less than six minutes in the third quarter. But a missed two-point conversion left the Stars trailing 20-15.

Birmingham had multiple three and outs throughout the rest of the third quarter and couldn’t convert in the end zone.

Cookus connected with receiver Devin Gary for a gain of 12 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The extra point gave the Stars a 23-20 lead.

Following a Stars touchdown play, linebacker Jordan Moore made an interception off a short pass by Stallions quarterback Alex McGough, but Philaldephia’s offense couldn’t advance for points.

However, the Stallions bounced back at the end of the fourth quarter. On the Stars’ 18 yard line, McGough threw to receiver Victor Bolden Jr. for an 8-yard gain and a touchdown. Then a touchdown interception by Birmingham linebacker Scooby Wright III gave the Stallions a 33-23 lead with under three minutes in the fourth quarter.