The Phillies added minor-league lefties JoJo Romero and Garrett Cleavinger and right-hander Mauricio Llovera to the roster, thereby protecting them from being picked in next month's Rule 5 draft. They also acquired minor-league lefty Cristopher Sanchez from the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Curtis Mead and put Sanchez on the roster, which stands at 39 players.