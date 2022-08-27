Eleven nights after landing on his contorted left leg while trying to make a leaping catch at the center-field wall, Brandon Marsh was reinstated from the injured list and returned to the Phillies’ lineup.

Marsh, who bruised his knee and sprained his ankle, batted ninth and played center field. Thomson said he’s “full go,” after a two-game triple A assignment in which he went 3-for-7 with a walk, two stolen bases, and three RBIs.

“He went after a wall ball [Friday] night, too,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “Pretty aggressive.”

Marsh is expected to get a breather Sunday, with Matt Vierling likely to start in center field.

To reopen a roster spot for Marsh, the Phillies designated center fielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment. Zimmer went 4-for-16 with a double and four strikeouts after being claimed off waivers on Aug. 18.