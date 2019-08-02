Morgan allowed two homers Wednesday night before heading to the injured list Friday with the elbow injury. The Phillies were already without Hector Neris, who will miss the first two games of the series against the White Sox as he serves the rest of his three-game suspension. The Phillies bullpen for the series will be Jose Alvarez, Zach Eflin, Mike Morin, Juan Nicasio, Blake Parker, Nick Pivetta, and Ranger Suarez.