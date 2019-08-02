The Phillies will welcome Corey Dickerson on Friday night, but their bullpen will be even more shorthanded than expected because Adam Morgan was placed on the injured list with a flexor strain.
Morgan allowed two homers Wednesday night before heading to the injured list Friday with the elbow injury. The Phillies were already without Hector Neris, who will miss the first two games of the series against the White Sox as he serves the rest of his three-game suspension. The Phillies bullpen for the series will be Jose Alvarez, Zach Eflin, Mike Morin, Juan Nicasio, Blake Parker, Nick Pivetta, and Ranger Suarez.
Morgan has a 3.94 ERA in 40 appearances. The left-hander’s rough night Wednesday came after he logged eight straight scoreless outings. The injury carries concern, as Morgan missed a month earlier this season because of a forearm strain.
Dickerson was acquired Wednesday before the trade deadline but did not report to the team until Friday. The outfielder hit .315 this season with a .924 OPS in 44 games with the Pirates. The Phillies said he has a groin strain and will be eased into action.