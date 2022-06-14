The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver star is in town, and apparently, he’s determined to take in as much of the Philadelphia sports scene as possible.

Johnson, who last played in the NFL in 2012, isn’t just in Philly for a look at the Liberty Bell. He’s training with a local fighter, Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

He’s weighing in on the Eagles’ chances this upcoming NFL season.

He’s at the Phillies game, hanging with Bryce Harper, fans and the Phanatic.

Johnson is even determined to personally figure out which is the best cheesesteak in the city. Which probably settles it, then. He’s going to be here a long, long time.