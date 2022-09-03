SAN FRANCISCO — With all due respect to Kyle Gibson, the most intriguing innings thrown by a Phillies pitcher Friday night came 2,800 miles from Oracle Park.

And Griff McGarry was impressive.

Making his first relief appearance for double-A Reading, McGarry tossed two scoreless innings. The 23-year-old prospect piled up four strikeouts, walked one batter, and threw 24 of 36 pitches for strikes.

Could he be an option out of the Phillies’ bullpen in September?

“He’s got a big arm,” interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Thomson admitted that the Phillies shifted McGarry to a bullpen role to determine if he may be able to help at the major league level down the stretch. In the long term, they continue to view him as a starter.

McGarry has been a starter since the Phillies drafted him in the fifth round last year. He gained some bullpen experience at the University of Virginia, but mostly because he struggled with his command as a starter.

Command has been an issue at times for McGarry in pro ball. But despite walking 13.4% of the batters he faced in 19 starts this season between Reading and high-A Clearwater, he still posted a 3.29 ERA.

So, the Phillies will be open-minded about his viability as a reliever.

“Just as an option,” Thomson said. “We’re a little bit thin.”

With Seranthony Domínguez out for at least another few days with triceps tendinitis and Corey Knebel done for the season with a shoulder injury, the Phillies’ bullpen is stretched. Left-hander Kent Emanuel is out with a strained shoulder in triple A, leaving Mark Appel, Michael Plassmeyer, and Francisco Morales as the only healthy minor-league relief options on the 40-man roster.