It has not yet been decided whether Jay Bruce will be able to play the outfield in the final week of the season. Bruce, who served as the designated hitter for the three games in Cleveland, has been throwing from 100 feet as part of his recovery from a strained flexor tendon in his left forearm. With Corey Dickerson (broken foot) out for the rest of the season, utilityman Brad Miller has been playing left field. ... Zach Eflin (9-12, 4.00 ERA) will start Monday night in Washington against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (13-7, 3.10). ... For the first time this season, Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.75) will go head-to-head with Nationals ace Max Scherzer (10-7, 2.81) in the second game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader. The Phillies haven’t decided on a starter for the first game, although it’s possible they will use a group of relievers to get through the game.