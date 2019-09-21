For the second consecutive game, the Phillies used Jay Bruce as the designated hitter. Bruce entered with one hit in 33 at-bats since the All-Star break. ... Reliever Juan Nicasio, sidelined since Aug. 24 with rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder, threw live batting practice and could possibly pitch next week. ... Before the game, the Indians paid tribute to executive vice president of business Dennis Lehman, who is retiring at the end of the season. Lehman worked for the Phillies from 1970-88 and helped conceive of the idea of the Phanatic after seeing The Famous Chicken during a road trip to San Diego. The Phanatic was on hand to honor Lehman. ... Vince Velasquez (7-7, 4.89 ERA) will start the series finale on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball against Indians right-hander Adam Plutko (7-4, 4.34). ... It’s going to be a big Sunday night in downtown Cleveland. In addition to the Phillies-Indians game at 6:35 p.m., the Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams across town at 8:20 p.m.