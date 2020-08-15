The Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in the last seven games. It’s probably still too early to classify any series under the “must-win” heading. But with more than a quarter of this 60-game sprint season already complete, and 10 games in a row on the road after Sunday, it’s almost imperative that the Phillies take care of business against the Mets this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.