NEW YORK — For a while, it looked like the Phillies were on their way to the kind of win that they so desperately needed. While trailing 7-0 to the Mets in the bottom of the sixth, they scored six runs, thanks to a three-run home run from eight-hole hitter Garrett Stubbs. A come-from-behind win on Friday would have sent a message to their division rivals that no, the Phillies are not the only team in the NL East that can blow a significant late-inning lead. Or, perhaps, that no, that the Mets are not the only team in the NL East that can rattle off five, six, or seven runs with ease.

But the sixth inning turned out to be an aberration. The Mets replaced Chasen Shreve with Drew Smith, who allowed just one walk in the top of the seventh. In the top of the eighth, Joely Rodriguez allowed a walk and a double, but then manager Buck Showalter replaced him with Seth Lugo, who induced a pop out from J.T. Realmuto to end the inning. In the top of the ninth, they faced Edwin Diaz, who allowed just a single to Alec Bohm and struck out the other batters he faced. The Phillies lost, 8-6.

The Phillies needed a win, but to being honest, it would have been an ugly win. They looked sloppy defensively, from the first play of the game, a routine grounder to shortstop that Bryson Stott overthrew to first base, earning him a throwing error.

Their second error came in the bottom of the fourth, when Stubbs saw Starling Marte trying to steal second base, and gunned it to Jean Segura. He missed his throw, and Marte advanced to third.

Compounding the defensive chaos was Nick Castellanos, who fielded a series of plays that made fans wonder when they’d see Bryce Harper in the outfield again. In the bottom of the first, and with a runner on third, Eduardo Escobar hit a fly ball to Castellanos. Castellanos’ throw to home was wide, forcing Stubbs to leave the plate to catch it. Another run scored. The Mets scored three runs in the first inning alone, all of them unearned.

By the end of the night, they were left with not an ugly win, but an ugly loss, a 21-25 record, and a wider gap between themselves and their division rivals.

Bailey Falter falters

The Phillies called up left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter on Friday night to give the other starting pitchers an extra day of rest. Falter did not have the most economical outing. He lasted only three innings, throwing 82 pitches and allowing four hits, five runs, two earned runs, three walks, one home run and hit one batter. Manager Joe Girardi had to reach into his already-taxed bullpen earlier than he usually does, relying on four relievers to get through the last five innings of the game.