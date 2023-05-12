JT Realmuto leaves game against Rockies with a sprained right pinky

DENVER — Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto exited Friday’s game against the Rockies with a sprained right pinky finger, according to the team.

Realmuto jammed his finger while trying to extend a double into a triple in the top of the fifth inning. He jammed his finger into third base as he slid, and was seen shaking his hand afterward.

Realmuto remained behind the plate for another inning but was swapped out in the seventh when Garrett Stubbs came into pinch-hit for him with two outs. It’s unclear how severe the injury is. Realmuto was on a hot after a slow start, hitting .302/.316/.509 over his past 15 games.

He’s considered one of the best — if not the best — defensive catchers in baseball. Needless to say, if he needs a stint on the injury list, the Phillies will miss him behind the plate and in the lineup.