Roman Quinn stayed home Sunday and was awaiting results of a COVID-19 test to determine when he will be cleared to rejoin the Phillies.
Quinn went on the injured list before the Phillies' series finale against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, the team announced, leaving utilityman Scott Kingery as the lone center fielder on the roster. Outfielder Kyle Garlick was called up from the Lehigh Valley satellite camp to replace Quinn.
The Phillies told Quinn to stay home out of an abundance of caution after he reported minor symptoms upon waking up Sunday. Three days earlier, fellow center fielder Adam Haseley went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist.
Because Quinn is on the COVID list, as opposed to the 10-day injured list, he can return to the roster as soon as he's cleared under Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols.
Quinn is 10-for-36 (.278) with one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base this season. He was slated to get the majority of the at-bats in center field while Haseley is sidelined, a responsibility that now falls to Kingery, who coincidentally returned to a utility role last week after opening the season as the everyday second baseman.