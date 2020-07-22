At some point Wednesday, Spencer Howard will make the nearly 70-mile drive up the Northeast Extension to the Phillies’ secondary training site in Allentown.
But the prized prospect probably won’t be staying long.
Howard made another impressive start in the Phillies’ intrasquad game Tuesday night. In four innings, he allowed one run on one hit and two walks, struck out four, and reinforced that he belonged on a big-league mound at Citizens Bank Park.
“I thought he threw really well in camp,” manager Joe Girardi said, “and we’re really excited about him.”
After the game, though, the Phillies announced that Howard and four other players were being transferred to Allentown, where workouts will begin Thursday for players who won’t be on the opening-day roster.
So, what gives?
If the Phillies put Howard on the opening-day roster, which must be submitted by noon Thursday, they would start his service-time clock, the mechanism by which players reach arbitration eligibility after three years and free agency after six.
But if they wait until the season’s second week, they can manipulate his service time and retain six full years of control over the right-hander, who turns 24 next week.
One thing is clear: Based on comments made by Girardi, pitching coach Bryan Price, and general manager Matt Klentak, the Phillies expect Howard to make a major contribution to their pitching staff this year.
“If he’s the guy we think he is — and we do — he’s going to have a really nice future in Philadelphia, but at some point in time, he has to develop a workload,” Price said last week. “Workload is important. If he doesn’t make the team out of summer camp, then he’ll be getting workload in Lehigh Valley. But I would really hope and expect to see him pitching here, if not on opening day then at some point in time, because he really needs the work, and I think he’s ready to compete at this level.
“He would be a top-end prospect in any organization, because he’s got power, he throws strikes, he’s athletic, he’s got a really, really good changeup and breaking ball. The key component there is stuff with strikes, stuff with command. The sky is the limit.”
After watching Howard on Tuesday night, Girardi praised his changeup and a “sneaky” fastball that is deceptive because it comes out of an easy delivery.
Last week, Bryce Harper said during a live video game stream on Twitch that “there’s a problem” if Howard isn’t called up after the fifth game of the season.
“It’s cool, man,” Howard said of Harper’s comments. “Obviously, he’s been one of the faces of baseball forever, it seems like. And for him to be a Philadelphia Phillie for 13 years or however long, I think he’s definitely looking out for younger guys coming up in the system, and he’s trying to integrate them into the whole Phillies organization. So I think it’s really cool.”
The Phillies also sent relievers Mauricio Llovera and Addison Russ and catcher Logan O’Hoppe to Allentown. More players will be assigned there Wednesday and Thursday.
But Howard probably shouldn’t get too comfortable.