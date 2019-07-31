No disrespect intended, of course. By any standard, Drew Smyly pitched well against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. He kept his fastball down, with a good downward plane, and in doing so looked nothing like the guy who allowed more than a touchdown per nine innings in 13 outings for the Texas Rangers this season. He’d been sharp in three triple-A starts for the Milwaukee Brewers, with 18 strikeouts and three walks allowed in 12 2/3 innings. Perhaps this will go down as a small scouting victory. Once upon a time, he was the same pitcher we’ve seen in his first two starts for the Phillies. Between 2012 and 2016, he was roughly seven percent above league average with a 3.74 ERA and solid strikeout and walk rates in 570 1/3 innings for the Tigers and the Rays. He is only 30 years old. Perhaps he just needed time after arm surgery kept him out of the game for a couple of seasons.