Philly Phantomz dropped from women’s football league over safety concerns. The team owner says they’re being ‘demonized.’

The Women’s National Football Conference is parting ways with the Philly Phantomz franchise effective immediately, commissioner Janice Masters announced Wednesday.

No reason was given for the termination of the relationship.

Advertisement

“This decision was made with the utmost concern for the safety of all players, our league’s standards, and the respect that we have for our partners and sponsors,” Masters said in a statement. “Despite efforts to align the Phantomz with these standards, recent challenges have made it necessary to take this action.

“I am especially mindful of the Phantomz players, their families, and fans. We recognize and regret the disappointment this brings. To the Philadelphia community and fans, your passion and support have not gone unnoticed, and we hope to continue to engage with you in the future.”

» READ MORE: Ciré Forman wanted to start a sports foundation. After her death at 21, her family is making it a reality. (from 2023)

The Phantomz were established in 2015 and joined the WNFC, a professional league, following its founding in 2018. They play home games at high schools throughout the area.

The Phantomz posted a 1-3 record this season. They shut out the Florida Avengers, 44-0, before dropping three straight. All future Phantomz games will be forfeited, Masters said in the release.

Star Wright, the Phantomz’ owner, said in a statement that the team will not be folding.

“We have been demonized, scrutinized, harassed, unsupported, discriminated against, and misrepresented,” Wright said. “We stand against bigotry and domestic violence. The adversity we have been through and still be able to keep our heads up high is nothing short of admirable.”

» READ MORE: Meet the coach behind one of Philly’s top college football recruits: his mom