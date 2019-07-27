LONG POND, Pa. -- Friday morning, drivers took to Pocono Raceway for practice laps ahead of qualifying for the Forts USA 150. They were the first to test the PJ1 traction compound that has been applied in each of Pocono Raceway’s three corners.
Among one of the biggest factors going into the Friday afternoon race, as well as the Gander RV 150 on Saturday and the Gander RV 400 on Sunday, the compound gives cars greater traction and makes it possible to pass in areas that might be too treacherous without the compound.
Pocono’s decision to apply the compound in the third lanes of Turns 1 and 3 and the second lane of Turn 2 aims to improve upon the racing conditions and quality of the Pocono 400 back on June 2, and drivers think that the change will force them to be more calculated on the track.
“With all the down force with the rules package and the way that the cars are driving, there’s tons of air that you’re navigating through with the draft, or side-drafting with other cars," Kurt Busch said. "Now, having the traction compound option in the corners, it’s really going to box everyone in tight, but with the wheel in our hand, so to speak, it’ll create a more strategic sort of style of race instead of the raw speed that you normally need at Pocono.”
Even Austin Dillon, who hopes that he can rely on his speed to give himself a chance to win, thinks the traction compound to be a welcome addition, especially after falling out of the Pocono 400 because of a crash.
“It’s going to give us something else to look at and focus on this weekend,” Dillon said of the compound’s application. “I feel like what we had, as far as the car, was capable of running really well — we qualified inside 11th or 12th, so a good qualifying effort for us — I feel like we can get Turn 1 a little more comfortable for me, and we’ll have a car that’s really got a shot.”
After two practice sessions and a qualifying run, the Forts USA 150 got underway. Todd Gilliland, who had won the pole and will also race Saturday, led for most of the 60 laps before a slow pit stop and penalty upon reentry allowed Christian Eckes to take the lead.
Eckes held on to win for his second victory of the season.
The Forts USA 150 was delayed because of thunderstorms in the area, but qualifying for the Gander RV 150 took place immediately after. Gilliland placed seventh in qualifying with a lap of 53.177 seconds, but he again was relegated to the backseat when Austin Hill blazed around the raceway to break Kyle Busch’s track record with a time of 52.525 seconds and speed of 171.347 mph.
Despite Friday’s brief weather delay, the rest of the weekend looks to proceed without further interference from Mother Nature. The Gander RV 150 will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Cup Series qualification will start at 4:05 p.m.