1 Ram (30-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Career Earnings: $119,615
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-2-0-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 9-2-1-0
Last three: Allowance/Churchill Downs (1st), Maiden claiming/Oaklawn (1st), Maiden special/Oaklawn (8th).
Notable: The only horse in this field who won on Kentucky Derby day and didn’t fail a drug test afterward. Captured the first race on the Churchill card that day.
2 Keepmeinmind (15-1)
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro. Jockey: David Cohen.
Career Earnings: $424,987
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-0-0-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 7-1-2-1
Last three: Kentucky Derby (7th), Blue Grass Stakes (5th), Rebel Stakes (6th).
Notable: Had a rough break at the Derby and was kept outside. Impressively closed from 19th to seventh place over final half mile.
3 Medina Spirit (9-5)
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: John Velazquez.
Career Earnings: $2,175,200
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-2-3-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 6-3-3-0
Last three: Kentucky Derby (1st), Santa Anita Derby (2nd), San Felipe Stakes (2nd).
Notable: Velazquez is winless in 10 Preakness starts but has three seconds, including last year’s loss by a head aboard Derby winner Authentic.
4 Crowded Trade (10-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
Career Earnings: $179,000
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-1
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-1
Last three: Wood Memorial (3rd), Gotham Stakes (2nd), Maiden/Aqueduct (1st).
Notable: Brown and Castellano teamed up for 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing.
5 Midnight Bourbon (5-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Career Earnings: 461,420
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-1-1-1
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 8-2-2-3
Last three: Kentucky Derby (6th), Louisiana Derby (2nd), Risen Star Stakes (3rd).
Notable: The Derby was the only time Midnight Bourbon failed to hit the board in his career.
6 Rombauer (12-1)
Trainer: Mike McCarthy. Jockey: Flavien Prat.
Career Earnings: $290,500
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-1-0-1
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 6-2-1-1
Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (3rd), El Camino Derby (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (5th).
Notable: This will be McCarthy’s first mount at the Preakness, a race his mentor, Todd Pletcher, never won in nine attempts.
7 France Go De Ina (20-1)
Trainer: Hideyuki Mori. Jockey: Joel Rosario.
Career Earnings: $145,291
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 1-0-0-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-2-0-0
Last three: UAE Derby (6th), Weight for age/Hanshin (1st), Maiden/Hanshin (1st).
Notable: Had a scare on Wednesday when an exercise rider lost footing and fell. Go De Ina was loose for a bit but unharmed.
8 Unbridled Honor (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Luis Saez.
Career Earnings: $78,550
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 3-1-1-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-1-1-0
Last three: Lexington Stakes (2nd), Tampa Bay Derby (4th), Maiden/Tampa Bay (1st).
Notable: Big step forward in competition but could contend with a reasonable start. Rallied from ninth to finish second on a sloppy track his last time out.
9 Risk Taking (15-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
Career Earnings: $200,030
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 2-1-0-0
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 5-2-0-0
Last three: Wood Memorial (7th), Withers Stakes (1st), Maiden/Aqueduct (1st).
Notable: Appropriately-named horse was taken out of the Peter Pan Stakes where he was the morning-line favorite in order to run a Triple Crown race. Owner Seth Klarman is a Baltimore native.
10 Concert Tour (5-2)
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.
Career Earnings: $856,600
2021 Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-3-0-1
Career Starts-1st-2nd-3rd: 4-3-0-1
Last three: Arkansas Derby (3rd), Rebel Stakes (1st), San Vicente Stakes (1st).
Notable: If Baffert’s horses finish 1-2 in the Preakness, the pharmaceutical jokes will come faster than you can say McGwire and Sosa.
Sources: Inquirer research, wire services, Equibase.com