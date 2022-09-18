The Waterdogs Lacrosse Club defeated Chaos LC, 11-9, in the Premier Lacrosse League championship on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, becoming the first expansion team to win a title.

The last time the Premier Lacrosse League came to Chester was in 2019 — the league’s inaugural season. The Premier League is a pro field lacrosse league that tours major-market U.S. cities.

Seventh-seeded Chaos (2-8) won the championship last season over the Whipsnakes, 14-9. This was the team’s fourth playoff appearance since PLL was formed. The fifth-seeded Waterdogs were founded in 2020. They earned their championship spot after edging the Whipsnakes, 11-10, in the semifinals.

Chaos got off to a hot start, scoring three goals just seconds apart in the first period. Although the Waterdogs had won 67% of the faceoffs at the half, they struggled at first to net any shots past Chaos goalie Blaze Riorden, who’s also a forward for the Wings.

The teams were tied, 5-5, at the half. However, the Waterdogs carried the momentum, opening the third with four back-to-back goals — the first coming at the 11-minute, 34-second mark by Ryan Conrad.

Chaos defender Matt Rees received a clear ball from Riorden out wide. Instead of passing it off, he decided to run up the middle into Waterdogs territory, firing a long shot from outside the circle for two points, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

The Waterdogs sealed the victory with two goals in the fourth quarter.

Second-period rebound

The momentum shifted for both teams at the end of the first period, Waterdogs midfielder Zach Currier got into a scuffle with Chaos attacker Josh Byrne as the helmets came off. The two were sent to the penalty box for two minutes at the start of the second period for unsportsmanlike misconduct.

The Waterdogs trailed by 4-2, but they thrived in nine-on-nine play. Waterdogs attacker Jack Hannah fired a pass out wide to attacker Kieran McArdle, who was wide open and made a clean shot to the right side of the net.

They took over a 5-4 lead for the first time of the game, when McArdle scored on the left side of the net.

Chaos netted just one goal in the second period and struggled to maintain possession, turning the ball over 18 times throughout the game, while the Waterdogs totaled 43 ground ball pickups.