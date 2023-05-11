The Dad Vail Regatta begins Friday. Here’s what to expect, and why it won’t be in Philly.

Penn Relays. Broad Street Run. Dad Vail Regatta.

On the list of sporting events that rally communities across the city, — Phillies opening day aside, of course — it can be argued that these three sit at the top of the list of Philly springtime favorites.

Except for this year, the annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, one of the largest collegiate rowing events in the country — won’t take place along the banks of the Schuylkill over the next two days beginning Friday.

The massive $13 million, multiyear dredging project on the Schuylkill moved Dad Vail across the bridge to the Cooper River in Pennsauken. The regatta’s organizing committee changed the venue to “ensure all competitors are afforded a safe and fair racing opportunity during the Schuylkill River dredging at the National Racecourse site,” according to the regatta’s home page.

Whether you planning to attend as a casual onlooker, are from New Jersey and want to know what’s causing traffic delays and congestion along Routes 70 and 130, or looking for the best places to park once you arrive, here’s what we know.

What is the Dad Vail?

The regatta is named for a rowing coach from the early 1900s named Harry Emerson “Dad” Vail, a former coach at Wisconsin who fought to give rowing and crew more recognition in the United States. The college rowing event, one of the largest in the country each year, was named after Vail as an homage to his efforts. This year will be the 84th running of the event.

Where is Cooper River Park and how do I get there?

Cooper River Park is a 364-acre park with a 2,000-meter rowing racecourse along the Cooper River in South Jersey. Its address is 7050 N. Park Drive in Pennsauken, N.J., but the park cuts through parts of Collingswood, Haddon Township, and Cherry Hill. For those coming from Philadelphia, cross the Ben Franklin Bridge and take New Jersey Route 38 until you reach Route 70 East. After about a mile on Route 70, you’ll reach N. Park Blvd., the east entrance to Cooper River Park. Need a visual? Here’s a map.

Where are the best spots to park? And how much does it cost?

Attending the race is completely free of charge, but the earlier you arrive the better chance you have at any one of seven parking lots. There are four parking options along N. Park Drive, and that would be the route for any spectators traveling with a trailer or in an RV. There are also three parking lots along S. Park Ave., which can be entered either via Route 130 or Cuthbert Boulevard.

How many schools are competing?

There are 68 colleges and universities, many featuring both men’s and women’s boats competing in this year’s event.

How many local schools are competing?

Eight local schools are competing across Division I-III programs. Drexel, La Salle, Temple St. Joseph’s, and Villanova will be Division I representatives, with Drexel the defending champion in the varsity eight men’s and women’s divisions. Division II will feature rowers from Jefferson, while Cabrini and Bryn Mawr, the women’s varsity eight champion last year, will compete in Division III races.

Where’s the best place to watch live?

According to the regatta, anywhere along the expanse of North or South Park Drives will be a good place to see the boats in various races and divisions go by. For those who prefer to see the start, entrances off Route 130 are your best bet. Interested in the finish? You’ll want to make your way in through the Cuthbert Boulevard side.

Can’t make the race, but love Dad Vail? Here’s how to watch.

Dad Vail has a free downloadable app, available in many app stores, that it says will deliver up-to-the-minute race results. The two-day event will also be live-streamed via YouTube or find the link at dadvail.org.