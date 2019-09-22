New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was helped off the field after injuring his ankle in the first half of the Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley was tackled at the end of a 6-yard reception from Daniel Jones in front of the New York bench. He stood up and appeared to be favoring his right ankle before being helped off.
The Giants say he won’t return to the game, and he was shown on crutches on the sideline wearing a walking boot.
