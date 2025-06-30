The Savannah Bananas are taking over Citizens Bank Park in July. Here’s how to get tickets.

Citizens Bank Park is usually where you watch Bryce Harper hit moonshots, where “Dancing On My Own” becomes a stadium-wide singalong, and where rally towels fly like confetti in October. But this July, another team is taking the field — and it’s not the IronPigs.

The Savannah Bananas, the viral baseball circus from Georgia, are bringing their Banana Ball tour to Philly for two sold-out games on July 26 and 27.

They wear yellow. They dance mid-inning. They once played a game in kilts. And their games sell out faster than you can say “Schwarbomb.”

So, what’s the deal with this team that isn’t really a team playing not exactly baseball? And if tickets are gone, is there any chance you can still get in?

Let’s break it down.

So who are the Savannah Bananas?

🍌 Think Harlem Globetrotters, but for baseball. The Bananas are an independent exhibition team based in Savannah, Ga., known for flipping traditional baseball on its head. Their games are choreographed, chaotic, and packed with stunts — like pitchers on stilts and batters backflipping into the batter’s box.

They’re facing their designated opponent, the Texas Tailgaters, on this summer’s tour. (Yes, they travel with a team designed to lose with flair.)

The Bananas don’t just play ball. They perform. And fans — including a huge contingent of kids, families, and baseball-curious adults — love every second of it.

What is Banana Ball?

⚾ This isn’t your average nine innings. Banana Ball is a rule-breaking version of baseball designed to be faster, funnier, and louder:

Two-hour time limit: No inning starts after 1 hour, 50 minutes. Foul balls caught by fans = outs. Really. No walks: On ball four, the batter sprints while the defense must throw the ball to every player before tagging him out. Batters can steal first base — yes, from the batter’s box. Each inning is worth one point, and the team that wins the most innings wins the game.

In short: It’s chaos with a rulebook. The Bananas have performed in MLB stadiums in front of 40,000+ people — and they routinely top TikTok with millions of views per clip.

How did they get so popular?

This all started as a quirky Savannah college summer league team in 2016. But by leaning all the way into entertainment, the Bananas exploded on social media. They’re now one of the most followed baseball accounts on TikTok, and their “Banana Ball World Tour” has drawn sellout crowds across the country.

Their mix of heart (yes, they do real charity work), hype (yellow tuxes, mid-game dance-offs), and family-friendly chaos has made them the it ticket of summer — even in serious baseball towns like Philly.

Are tickets really sold out?

Yes — at least officially. All general admission tickets were claimed through a lottery system earlier this year. But that hasn’t stopped fans from hunting down resale seats.

Here’s what resale tickets look like as of June 30:

StubHub:

July 26: $256 to $783 (lower-level outfield closer to $600+) July 27: $351 to $867 (mid-level infield seats topping $800)

SeatGeek:

July 26: Starting around $270 July 27: Starting at $365

TickPick & Vivid Seats have similarly priced inventory, with fees varying. Expect to pay $300-$500 per seat minimum for most sections.

⚠️ Warning: The Bananas do caution against sketchy third-party resellers. Stick to verified platforms that offer buyer protection — and avoid Facebook Marketplace or any “I can transfer you the ticket right now” DMs.

Game details

Dates: Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27 Time: 7 p.m. Location: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way Opponent: Texas Tailgaters Tickets: Sold out via official site. Resale only.

If you’re looking for a typical Phillies night — nail-biting innings, tense bullpen showdowns, and a 6–4–3 double play to end the 8th — this isn’t it. But if you want to watch a guy in a banana suit dance on the dugout while a 10-foot pitcher throws behind his back, you’re in the right place.

Just don’t expect to get in for cheap.