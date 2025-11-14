Sean Brady wears his Philly roots as a ‘badge of honor’ as he continues his quest for a UFC title

UFC welterweight Sean Brady doesn’t place too much stock in the ranking system. When the Northeast Philly native is ready to fight, he accepts whatever challenge is placed in front of him. His upcoming match on Saturday night, which some critics have labeled as “high-risk, low-reward” is a testament to that.

“I think every fight, there’s plenty of risk, and there’s always a reward,” Brady told The Inquirer Thursday. “Winning the fight is the reward, and there’s always a risk, no matter who you fight. People are just saying that because of the rankings. People put too much stock in the rankings, you know, which I don’t. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Brady’s journey to a potential UFC welterweight title continues on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to compete against No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Michael Morales. With a win, Brady, the No. 2 ranked contender, could potentially get a shot at the title in his next fight.

However, he still has his doubts.

“Do I think I should [get a title fight with a win]? Yes,” Brady said. “Do I think I will? I’m not sure. So, that’s kind of why I’ve just been [like] whatever happens after this, if I have to fight again, it is what it is. But if I get the title shot, great.”

It could be argued that Brady, who holds an 18-1 record, should have received a title shot after defeating the former champion Leon Edwards in dominant fashion in March at UFC Fight Night 254 in Edwards’ hometown of London. Instead, the title shot was given to Jack Della Maddalena, who defeated Belal Muhammad for the title in May.

Muhammad, the current No. 1 welterweight contender, is the only person to defeat Brady, which the 32-year-old fighter called a learning moment. Now, Brady is waiting for an opportunity to avenge the loss.

“It’s probably the most important thing — the best thing that has ever happened to me, getting that weight of being undefeated off my shoulders,” Brady said. “I thought I always had to be undefeated and try to be perfect, which, you don’t. You are going to take losses in this game and, yeah, it just made me fight a whole lot freer.”

When asked if he would want to run it back with the No. 1 ranked welterweight, Brady responded, “That’s what I’ve been trying to get, so hopefully I get it.”

He may have that chance soon with plenty of welterweight matchups taking place over the next two weeks. At Saturday’s UFC 322, the card also features No. 4 Edwards vs. No. 9 Carlos Prates, and is headlined by a championship bout between Maddalena vs. Islam Makhavec, who is moving up in a weight class.

On Nov. 22, Muhammad, the top contender, will compete against No. 6 contender Ian Machado Garry on UFC Fight Night. So if Brady wins Saturday and doesn’t get the title match — and Muhammad comes out victorious — Brady could get a nice consolation prize: the rematch he’s been waiting for.

But before planning out future scenarios, all eyes are on Madison Square Garden as Brady prepares for the undefeated 26-year-old up-and-comer Morales (18-0, 13 knockouts), who is known for his striking power.

To prepare for his striking, Brady has been sparring with another Philly UFC fighter, and co-host of their podcast The BradyBagz Show, Joe Pyfer, a middleweight.

“Yeah, I’ve been training with Joey for years,” Brady said. “He’s really been a huge help for this fight. Like I said, he’s big, he’s heavy, he’s strong, he punches really hard, so he’s been a great help.”

As he prepares for Saturday, Brady is ready to show fans what it means to be a Philly fighter.

“I think we’re just really gritty, tough, hard workers,” Brady said. “And anyone who’s ever seen us train at our gym, they just see how hard we train and we wear that as a badge of honor. … I think the whole East Coast is going to show up. I’m East Coast, born and bred, I trained in Philly, never left to go to a different gym. I’m sure my people are going to show up.”

Not only will Brady be fighting for his city, but he will also be fighting for his nine-month-old-daughter Vada — who was born less than 20 minutes before the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX kickoff on Feb. 9.

“I think it’s made me a better fighter,” Brady said. “Because it just makes me more detail oriented with my time, you know? When I’m training, I know that I’m away from my daughter and I want to be with her. So, all my focus is on that training. And those moments when I’m back with her, I can just focus on being with her.”

When asked what fans can expect from Saturday’s fight, Brady said he’s looking forward to a “clash of styles.”

“Michael Morales is a big, long striker,” he added. “He has grappling, too. Obviously, I have striking as well, but I’m more of a grappler. So, I think we’ll see him trying to keep it on the feet, and me trying to get it to the ground.”